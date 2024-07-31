RUTO’s JKIA Airport deal with ADANI is just another scam like Goldenberg and Anglo Leasing and must be stopped – MUTHAMA incites Kenyans





Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Former UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama has raised serious questions regarding the controversial Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) deal.

In a statement on X, Muthama questioned the Sh240 billion deal between President William Ruto’s government and an Indian Company Adani Holdings to upgrade JKIA.

Muthama blasted Ruto and his entire government for wanting to secretly ‘sell’ national infrastructure like the JKIA in the guise of upgrading it.

He wondered whether the country lacked ideas on how to upgrade the infrastructure of its institutions.

He equated the JKIA deal to the Anglo Leasing and Goldenberg deals, which ended up costing the country significantly.

Muthama, who currently serves as a Parliamentary Service Commissioner, noted that while the Anglo Leasing and Goldenberg deals initially seemed beneficial, they ultimately proved detrimental to Kenya.

Ruto wants to cede JKIA operations to Adani Holdings under a 30-year concession, during which the Indian firm would pay the Kenya Airports Authority a fixed annual fee; something that has not gone down well with Kenyans.

According to the documents, Adani offers to pay KAA Sh6 billion per year for the first five years, with the fee rising to Sh6.7 billion by 2035 and climbing further in subsequent years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST