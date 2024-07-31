ODM succession battle as RAILA ODINGA meets the likely people to take over the mantle from him – Look!





Thursday, August 1, 2024 – As the succession battle in ODM gathers momentum following the appointment of Party Chairman John Mbadi, Deputy Party Leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, and Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi to President William Ruto’s Cabinet, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga convened a high-stakes meeting with the likely successors.

Raila's strategic meeting with the governors of Kisii and Mombasa Counties, Simba Arati and Abduswamad Shariff Nassir respectively, is his political move to avert a scramble that could topple the party.

Besides, Raila has already submitted his application for the prestigious African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship. If successful, Raila will have to step down as ODM Party leader; something that has intensified lobbying on who will take over from Baba as the ODM Party leader.

Among the names being floated for the two deputy party leader slots are governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Simba Arati (Kisii), Abdullswamad Nassir (Mombasa), and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, aiming for the party chairman role, emphasised the need for fresh leadership to engage the younger generation.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has also declared his ambition for the party leader position, contingent on Odinga securing the AUC role.

The Kenyan DAILY POST