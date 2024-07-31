Stop being reckless and stupid – RUTO now tells the leaderless and fearless Gen Zs ahead of Nane Nane revolution





Thursday, August 1, 2024 - President William Ruto has cautioned the Gen Zs against misusing the 'leaderless' and 'fearless' stance to propagate violence and anarchy in the country.

Speaking during the launch of the Linzi Sukuk bond at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Ruto told the Gen Zs not to be reckless and stupid in their action going forward.

However, he admired the Gen Zs for being leaderless and fearless in their pursuit of good governance and accountability.

According to the Head of State, Kenya was a proud democratic country governed by the rule of law, and that there was no constitutional provision for violence.

“We are a country that believes in freedom, and democracy but we are also a government by the rule of law, it is good to be fearless, it is good to be leaderless but it is not good to be reckless,” Ruto clarified.

“We must know the country is governed by the rule of law. I am very proud that our country is soaring high globally because of what we have done as the people of Kenya and we must safeguard,” he added.

He also assured both local and foreign investors of the country's stability, vowing to deal with those instigating anarchy in the country.

At the same time, Ruto warned the youth against misusing cyberspace by insulting their leaders through what they termed as ' sending greetings' to the said politicians.

According to him, cyberbullying was against the law.

He instead called on the youths to utilize their access to the internet by making a living out of it.

The Gen Zs have organized anti-government protests on 8/8/2024 dubbed Nane Nane.

The Kenyan DAILY POST