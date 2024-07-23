RUTO’s govt fumbles to explain why you will be forced to renew your ID every 10 years and Kenyans are not boarding

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Principal Secretary of the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services, Julius Bitok has issued a statement explaining the decision by President William Ruto’s government to have the digital identity cards dubbed Maisha card.
This is after Kenyans raised serious questions after it emerged that they will be renewing their IDs every 10 years.
Maisha Card has a 10-year expiry date.
However, the government has
explained that the renewal is standard practice for IDs that contain digital
chips across several countries.
“Holders will need to renew
their National ID cards every ten years. This is a standard practice in
countries such as Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Senegal, and France, among others
that have implemented an ID with a microchip”, stated Bitok.
Applicants seeking renewal of
expired National ID cards will not be required to undertake fresh biometrics.
However, they will retake their passport-sized photos due to potential changes
in facial features over the years.
Furthermore, while responding to
concerns raised by civil society, Bitok stated that the government developed
them for several reasons among them being compliance with best practices.
According to Bitok, the Maisha
ecosystem complies with regional and international best practices on the
standardisation of essential features of personal registration documents
including the National ID Card.
Secondly, the government instituted
the cards in compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization
(ICAO) requirements on cross-border identification documents.
Additionally, the government
cited that the Maisha cards have enhanced security features making it
difficult to forge and tamper with.
Further, the Maisha cards have
digital features that enable the creation of a digital version of the National
ID Card.
Another reason that the
government provided for the development of the Maisha Cards
includes database consolidation where the government can create a
master national register, negating the need for multiple and separate personal
registration records
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments