Suspected drug trafficker who abandoned a Nissan Xtrail with narcotics worth Ksh 3.3 Million after being chased by the police along Kisii-Migori Highway smoked out of his hiding (PHOTO).





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - In a determined effort, detectives in Kisii South have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against trafficking in narcotics after apprehending the prime suspect who escaped a police dragnet in the wee hours of July 10, 2024, abandoning a drug-laden motor vehicle Reg. No KDP 353U.

While on routine patrol along the Kisii-Migori highway, the officers spotted a speeding Nissan Xtrail heading towards Kisii town but when signalled to stop, the vehicle initially slowed down and then bolted like a bat out of hell, running over spikes at the roadblock.

In a high-octane chase, the officers pursued the suspect’s vehicle, which eventually skidded off the road and landed in a ditch. Three occupants fled the scene and vanished into a nearby thicket leaving behind the vehicle.

Upon searching the abandoned vehicle, the officers recovered several sacks of a green substance suspected to be cannabis sativa weighing 112.8 kg, with an estimated street value of Sh 3,384,000.

After toiling and moiling for days, the search for the suspects bore fruit yesterday when detectives, acting on a tip-off, managed to smoke out the main suspect, Samuel Omondi Audi 36, from his hideout in Kibera, Nairobi.

The suspect has been arraigned as the search for his accomplices continues.

