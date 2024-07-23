I now support the Gen Zs 100%, RUTO doesn’t listen and no need to dialogue – Deputy Governor AYUB SAVULA





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula has thrown his weight behind Gen Z amid ongoing anti-government protests.

In a statement, Savula expressed firm backing for the demands of youthful protesters.

Savula urged President William Ruto to act rather than frustrate the young generation that has been on the streets demanding better governance.

“I support the Gen Zs; we do not need dialogue. Dialogue for what? We just need actions.

"The demands raised by Gen Zs were to dissolve the cabinet, which was done; another one was to withdraw the Finance Bill 2024, and it was withdrawn; the other condition was not to recycle the cabinet secretaries,” Savula noted.

Savula expressed frustration at Ruto reappointing some of the cabinet secretaries he had fired, noting that it goes against the demands raised by the youths.

“Anyone can be a CS, as long as you have an ID and have gone to school.

"What was so special about Kithure Kindiki, Aden Duale, and Davis Chirchir that they got reappointed? Gen Zs were killed when Kindiki was in office; they demanded Kindiki be removed and arrested,” he stated.

In the Gen Z-led movement, Kenyans have been protesting both online and, on the streets, demanding accountability and better governance.

