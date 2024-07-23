I now support the Gen Zs 100%, RUTO doesn’t listen and no need to dialogue – Deputy Governor AYUB SAVULA

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula has thrown his weight behind Gen Z amid ongoing anti-government protests.
In a statement, Savula expressed
firm backing for the demands of youthful protesters.
Savula urged President William
Ruto to act rather than frustrate the young generation that has been on the
streets demanding better governance.
“I support the Gen Zs; we do not need dialogue. Dialogue for what? We just need actions.
"The demands raised by
Gen Zs were to dissolve the cabinet, which was done; another one was to
withdraw the Finance Bill 2024, and it was withdrawn; the other condition was
not to recycle the cabinet secretaries,” Savula noted.
Savula expressed frustration at
Ruto reappointing some of the cabinet secretaries he had fired, noting that it
goes against the demands raised by the youths.
“Anyone can be a CS, as long as you have an ID and have gone to school.
"What was so special about Kithure
Kindiki, Aden Duale, and Davis Chirchir that they got reappointed? Gen Zs were
killed when Kindiki was in office; they demanded Kindiki be removed and
arrested,” he stated.
In the Gen Z-led movement,
Kenyans have been protesting both online and, on the streets, demanding
accountability and better governance.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments