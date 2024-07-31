Mt Kenya leaders put President RUTO on the spot over GACHAGUA’s impeachment plot.





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - A section of Mt Kenya leaders and supporters have expressed their views on the looming impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

A motion sponsored by President William Ruto‘s lieutenant seeks to impeach Gachagua on allegations of gross misconduct and sponsoring and Financing Gen Z protests.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mt Kenya leaders led by Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, dared those planning to impeach Gachagua to do so.

Wamuchomba accused the proponents of the impeachment plan of seeking to divert the attention of Kenyans from more pressing issues.

"They are just looking for a reason to divert attention from the ongoing protests that are happening in Kenya so that they can fix individuals," she said.

Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, a close ally of Gachagua, has criticized a Kiambu MP for leading the impeachment push against the Deputy President.

Gakuya said the MP has been spearheading the impeachment plot by leading the signature collection.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, a vocal ally of Gachagua, on his part, dared those behind the impeachment plot, saying they would be in for a rude shock.

Kahiga termed as unfortunate any plans to remove the DP from office.

The county boss said efforts by some leaders to bring an impeachment motion against the DP will not see the light of day, stating that the accusations against Gachagua are frivolous.

"Whoever feels that is the way to go, we tell them to bring it on and we will deal with it when that time comes,” he said.

