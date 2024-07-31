RUTO’s Government forced to reveal the ownership of the suspicious ship operating on Kenyan shores – You won’t believe who owns the vessel.

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 – The Government of President William Ruto was forced to come clean over the ownership of a suspicious industrial fishing vessel in Kenya’s Indian Ocean.
Kenyans started raising concerns
after Principal Secretary of the State Department for the Blue Economy and
Fisheries Betsy Njagi revealed that Kenya had flagged its first industrial
fishing vessel.
A quick look at the vessel
named F/V Txorri Gorri showed that although it carried a
Kenyan flag, it was owned by one of the largest Tuna fishing companies in the
world.
Additionally, the vessel was
from Spain having Bermeo, Spain as its port of registry and having been in
operation since 2007.
PS Njagi on Tuesday while clarifying
the ownership of the vessel remarked that it was operating
under the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC).
According to Njagi, IOTC
maintains the record of all authorised vessels operating in the Indian Ocean
territory.
“No vessel can fish for tuna and
tuna-like species without the authorisation,” Njagi explained.
“Flag states are responsible for
the vessels in the Record of Authorised Vessels and have the right to control
their operations and report to IOTC.”
The PS further revealed that the
tuna fish that will be caught from the Spanish vessel will belong to
Kenya.
“In case of any wrongdoing by a
flagged vessel, the flag state is expected to take action as per the country's
regulations,” she added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments