RUTO’s Government forced to reveal the ownership of the suspicious ship operating on Kenyan shores – You won’t believe who owns the vessel.





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 – The Government of President William Ruto was forced to come clean over the ownership of a suspicious industrial fishing vessel in Kenya’s Indian Ocean.

Kenyans started raising concerns after Principal Secretary of the State Department for the Blue Economy and Fisheries Betsy Njagi revealed that Kenya had flagged its first industrial fishing vessel.

A quick look at the vessel named F/V Txorri Gorri showed that although it carried a Kenyan flag, it was owned by one of the largest Tuna fishing companies in the world.

Additionally, the vessel was from Spain having Bermeo, Spain as its port of registry and having been in operation since 2007.

PS Njagi on Tuesday while clarifying the ownership of the vessel remarked that it was operating under the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC).

According to Njagi, IOTC maintains the record of all authorised vessels operating in the Indian Ocean territory.

“No vessel can fish for tuna and tuna-like species without the authorisation,” Njagi explained.

“Flag states are responsible for the vessels in the Record of Authorised Vessels and have the right to control their operations and report to IOTC.”

The PS further revealed that the tuna fish that will be caught from the Spanish vessel will belong to Kenya.

“In case of any wrongdoing by a flagged vessel, the flag state is expected to take action as per the country's regulations,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST