Kenya Kwanza Women Leaders begin countrywide campaign to counter Gen Z protests and secure RUTO’s presidency – Look!





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - Kenya Kwanza Women Leaders have commenced a nationwide campaign calling for a cease in the anti-government protests led by the Gen Zs.

The women leaders led by National Assembly Speaker Gladys Boss and Deputy Majority Whip, Naomi Waqo, urged the youths to halt the protests and embrace dialogue.

While speaking during a visit to Marsabit County, the women politicians emphasized the significance of a peaceful nation, citing that violence affected a majority of women and children.

According to the women lawmakers, President William Ruto’s administration was ready to engage the youth in conversation and address their issues.

"Ruto has a good plan for Kenyans, let us support him to continue with his work," commented Gladys Boss Sholei.

The leaders exuded confidence in Ruto's call for a national conversation, stating that the Head of State meant well for the youth and women of the country.

Among the other women leaders present were Faith Gitau, Betty Maina, Beatrice Adagala, Leah Sankaire, and Liza Chelule.

The Gen Zs have accused the Head of State of failing to fulfill promises he made to Kenyans during his swearing-in as president.

In the wake of the demonstrations, Ruto was forced to take drastic measures including withdrawing the contentious Finance Bill that proposed a raft of tax measures.

The president also dismissed nearly all his cabinet secretaries and announced the resignation of the Inspector General of the Police Japhet Koome.

The Kenyan DAILY POST