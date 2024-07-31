Kenya Kwanza Women Leaders begin countrywide campaign to counter Gen Z protests and secure RUTO’s presidency – Look!

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - Kenya Kwanza Women Leaders have commenced a nationwide campaign calling for a cease in the anti-government protests led by the Gen Zs.
The women leaders led by
National Assembly Speaker Gladys Boss and Deputy Majority Whip, Naomi Waqo,
urged the youths to halt the protests and embrace dialogue.
While speaking during a visit to
Marsabit County, the women politicians emphasized the significance of a
peaceful nation, citing that violence affected a majority of women and
children.
According to the women lawmakers,
President William Ruto’s administration was ready to engage the youth in
conversation and address their issues.
"Ruto has a good plan for
Kenyans, let us support him to continue with his work," commented Gladys
Boss Sholei.
The leaders exuded confidence in
Ruto's call for a national conversation, stating that the Head of State meant
well for the youth and women of the country.
Among the other women leaders
present were Faith Gitau, Betty Maina, Beatrice Adagala, Leah Sankaire, and
Liza Chelule.
The Gen Zs have accused the Head
of State of failing to fulfill promises he made to Kenyans during his
swearing-in as president.
In the wake of the
demonstrations, Ruto was forced to take drastic measures including withdrawing
the contentious Finance Bill that proposed a raft of tax measures.
The president also dismissed
nearly all his cabinet secretaries and announced the resignation of the
Inspector General of the Police Japhet Koome.
