Governor KAWIRA MWANGAZA’s impeachment takes an interesting twist hours after Njuri Njeke refused to be used politically





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 – Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has yet again been saved from impeachment.

This is after Meru MCA Zipporah Kinya withdrew the latest impeachment motion tabled against Mwangaza hours after Meru elders, popularly known as Njuri Njeke, refused to be drawn into Meru politics after the court referred the matter to them.

While declining to mediate the case, the elders stated that they could not intervene in political matters in their county.

“This is politics and it entails a lot, those who want to politic let them not involve Njuri Njeke,” the elders stated.

Further, the elders maintained that while they may be a party to solving other disputes, those revolving around politics were out of their jurisdiction.

“We are not part of politics! The Meru community is ours but we shall not be involved in the politics,” they added.

The motion was the fourth attempt to hound the embattled county chief out of office adding to the many twists recorded in the never-ending political disagreements in the county.

