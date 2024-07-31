Governor KAWIRA MWANGAZA’s impeachment takes an interesting twist hours after Njuri Njeke refused to be used politically

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 – Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has yet again been saved from impeachment.
This is after Meru MCA Zipporah
Kinya withdrew the latest impeachment motion tabled against Mwangaza hours
after Meru elders, popularly known as Njuri Njeke, refused to be drawn into
Meru politics after the court referred the matter to them.
While declining to mediate the
case, the elders stated that they could not intervene in political matters
in their county.
“This is politics and it entails
a lot, those who want to politic let them not involve Njuri Njeke,” the elders
stated.
Further, the elders maintained
that while they may be a party to solving other disputes, those revolving
around politics were out of their jurisdiction.
“We are not part of politics!
The Meru community is ours but we shall not be involved in the politics,” they
added.
The motion was the fourth
attempt to hound the embattled county chief out of office adding to the many
twists recorded in the never-ending political disagreements in the county.
