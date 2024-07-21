MALALA begs KALONZO MUSYOKA to accept dialogue with RUTO and be ‘bribed’ with a cabinet post





Sunday, July 21, 2024 - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, has begged former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to accept dialogue with President William Ruto and resolve the current political quagmire facing the country.

Kalonzo Musyoka is among Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders who have rejected dialogue with Ruto, saying he should carry his own cross.

Malala, speaking on Saturday, urged Kalonzo to channel his patriotism by joining the government's efforts to promote national unity and curb the ongoing anti-government protests.

"Ningependa kuomba kiongozi wa Wiper Kalonzo Musyoka, afanye kitendo cha uzalendo na ajiunge na viongozi wengine kuhakikisha kwamba tumeokoa Kenya yetu," he said.

Malala added that it would be disappointing if the Wiper leader fails to join other leaders in the national course and support those protesting against the Ruto-led regime.

"Rais William Ruto ameonyesha ishara ya kutaka kueka Kenya pamoja.

"Itakua makosa sana kama kiongozi wa hadhi ya Kalonzo atajiunga na wale ambao wanataka nchi yetu ichomeke na isiwe na utangamano," he added.

