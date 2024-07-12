RUTO tasks PSs to run ministries after he fired all CSs with immediate effect – Never joke with Gen Zs

Friday, July 12, 2024 - President William Ruto surprised the nation yesterday after he fired all Cabinet Secretaries except Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.
This follows the revolution by
the Gen Zs which has forced Ruto to dissolve his entire Cabinet.
The Gen Zs have been pressuring
Ruto to dissolve his Cabinet and fire all the CSs whom they accused of being
incompetent and corrupt.
Due to the sacking of the CSs, Ruto
announced that the government would continue with its normal operations.
He revealed that operations in
ministries would be undertaken by Principal Secretaries and other government
officials.
"During this process, the
operations of government will continue uninterrupted under the guidance of
Principal Secretaries and other relevant officials.
"I will be announcing
additional measures and steps in due course," he stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments