Mathira MP ERIC WAMUMBI exposes GACHAGUA badly – See what he told Mt. Kenya MPs to do to RUTO ahead of 2027? No wonder the center cannot hold

Friday, July 12, 2024 – The bad blood between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, has taken another twist.
This is after Gachagua incited Mt. Kenya MPs
to abandon Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.
This was revealed by Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi
who claimed that Gachagua urged Mount Kenya MPs to abandon their support for
Ruto and regroup ahead of the 2027 General Election.
Speaking during an interview, Wamumbi also
shed light on the intrigues surrounding Gachagua's decision to back Ruto before
the 2022 polls.
He claimed that Gachagua entered into the 2022
deal without a power-sharing agreement with his boss.
The MP, who represents Gachagua's home
constituency, recounted a confidential conversation with the DP that went on
for hours, discussing Mount Kenya politics and the relationship with his boss,
President Ruto.
"I was the only person he met that day;
we talked for hours, and I tried to tell him that his advisers were misleading
him, just as they had misled another president," Wamumbi disclosed.
Wamumbi claimed that Gachagua was not willing
to formalize his political pact with President William Ruto because he trusted
him.
Wamumbi also highlighted Gachagua's strategic
plans following their election victory in the August general election.
"He told us that after we won the
election, he would then go to the President with a list of seats that would
benefit the Central Kenya people," he said.
He stated that the deputy president was aiming
to secure nine key positions that he believed would be advantageous for the
GEMA community.
However, Wamumbi urged a different approach.
"I begged him that we stay in government
since we already have enough seats; we should work using what we have," he
added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
