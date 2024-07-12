BONIFACE MWANGI reveals what ALFRED MUTUA’s did after they bumped into each other at a public parking a week ago - This guy is a coward (LOOK).





Friday, July 12, 2024 - Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi bumped into Alfred Mutua at a public parking a week ago, forcing him to instruct his bodyguard to roll up his car window.

Mutua thought Boniface would attack him after he bombed his house in 2021 when he was a governor.

Boniface and Mutua have a long-standing beef that forced the former CS to move to court and obtain a gag order against the popular activist.

“Dr. Alfred Mutua who will roll up your car window very fast when you bump into me again?

"A week ago you were so shocked to see me since you bombed our family home. What you did was evil, and malicious,” Mwangi tweeted.

Mwangi told Mutua that he is not a goon like him and vowed that he would get justice after he took him to court for bombing his house.

“I'm not a goon like him. In the end, I shall get justice, because Mungu si athumani. His crimes will catch up with him,” he added.









