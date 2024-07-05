DCI mysteriously clears and removes SYLVANUS OSORO’s friend from the list of wanted criminals who invaded Parliament – Look!

Friday, July 5, 2024 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has mysteriously cleared the charges of one man accused of being part of a group that breached security and invaded Parliament last Tuesday.
This is after he was filmed
together with National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro right inside
Parliament.
According to the detectives, the
man heeded their advice and went to the Kenyenya DCI offices to record a
statement.
"As the manhunt for wanted
suspects involved in criminal activities during the anti-finance bill 2024
protests continues, the DCI wishes to exonerate a man whose photo was listed
among the wanted persons," DCI stated.
He was placed on the list for a
photo taken with Osoro in Parliament.
While at the DCI offices, he
explained to the detectives that the photo had been taken earlier adding that he
was not in Parliament when Gen Z protesters invaded and destroyed
property.
He revealed that he went to the
National Assembly after the politician invited him and he was there on June 10,
15 days before the unexpected security breach.
Additionally, Osoro also
defended the man explaining that the photos were taken a month ago. He added
that some protestors downloaded the photos to use them ahead of the Occupy
Parliament protests.
After the matter was cleared up,
the man whom Osoro dubbed a pastor received an apology from the DCI for
the mishap as they continued with the search for the rest of the suspects
caught on CCTV.
