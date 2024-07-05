DCI mysteriously clears and removes SYLVANUS OSORO’s friend from the list of wanted criminals who invaded Parliament – Look!





Friday, July 5, 2024 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has mysteriously cleared the charges of one man accused of being part of a group that breached security and invaded Parliament last Tuesday.

This is after he was filmed together with National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro right inside Parliament.

According to the detectives, the man heeded their advice and went to the Kenyenya DCI offices to record a statement.

"As the manhunt for wanted suspects involved in criminal activities during the anti-finance bill 2024 protests continues, the DCI wishes to exonerate a man whose photo was listed among the wanted persons," DCI stated.

He was placed on the list for a photo taken with Osoro in Parliament.

While at the DCI offices, he explained to the detectives that the photo had been taken earlier adding that he was not in Parliament when Gen Z protesters invaded and destroyed property.

He revealed that he went to the National Assembly after the politician invited him and he was there on June 10, 15 days before the unexpected security breach.

Additionally, Osoro also defended the man explaining that the photos were taken a month ago. He added that some protestors downloaded the photos to use them ahead of the Occupy Parliament protests.

After the matter was cleared up, the man whom Osoro dubbed a pastor received an apology from the DCI for the mishap as they continued with the search for the rest of the suspects caught on CCTV.

