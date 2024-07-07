RUTO ‘runs’ to UAE as Gen Zs threaten to overthrow him – See what he told his counterpart SHEIKH MOHAMED BIN SAYED on phone?









Monday, July 8, 2024 - President William Ruto made a phone call to his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as things get thick at home over the Gen Zs revolution.

According to reports, the two discussed the partnership between the two countries, with Ruto lauding the UAE President for the initiatives he had put in place to support Kenyans and boost the country toward progress and sustainable development.

Additionally, Ruto emphasized that Kenya was committed to enhancing and strengthening its relations with the UAE and expanding cooperation in various fields.

The Heads of State delved into different opportunities that signal development for both nations. They were focused on achieving a sustainable and thriving economy for their citizens.

Some of the areas of discussion included; renewable energy, technology, economy, trade, and infrastructure.

On his part, the UAE President explained the importance of strengthening relations with African states. This includes; supporting all efforts to achieve development, stability, and peace.

He emphasized that this would benefit all Africans.

Ruto has in the past explained that Kenya and the UAE's partnership aims to increase the country's exports from the current Ksh34.6 billion.

