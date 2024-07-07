RUTO reduces importation duty rates for Mitumba by half just to appease the Gen Zs even as they threaten to overthrow him

Monday, July 8, 2024 – President William Ruto has moved to appease the masses even as the Gen Zs continue to revolt against him and his government.

This is after he reduced the importation rate for Mitumba by more than half

This was communicated through the EAC Gazette published on June 30, which details approved measures on import duty rates in the EAC Common External Tariff (CET).

Initially, the importation of Mitumba was subjected to a CET rate of 35 per cent or USD0.4/Kg or whichever is higher.

“Kenya to stay application of the EAC CET rate and apply a duty rate of 35 per cent or USD0.20/Kg whichever is higher for one year,” the Gazette explained Kenya’s new directive on worn-out clothes.

This means that the rate has been reduced from Ksh51 to Ksh26 in the new directive offering a reprieve to importers.

This means Kenya will have the most favourable terms to import Mitumba among all East African Community (EAC) countries.

According to EAC, the new rates will be applicable for the 2024/25 financial year before being subjected to another revision.

In 2022 shortly after assuming power, the Kenya Kwanza administration signaled a willingness to ban Mitumba importation.

The then Cabinet Secretary of Trade Moses Kuria had remarked that this was the best way to empower local garment manufacturers.

