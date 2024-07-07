The moment Gen Z protesters had a dialogue with the Nairobi Area Police Commander after the Uhuru Park concert and agreed to stop protesting in CBD and go home peacefully - They even gifted him a jerrican of milk (VIDEOs)





Monday, July 8, 2024 - Thousands of youth staged a surprise march in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) on Sunday night after the Uhuru Park Shujaaz Memorial Concert and caught the police off-guard.

Hundreds of those who attended the concert at Uhuru Park converged in the Central Business District where they chanted songs in honour of the fallen heroes and sang revolution songs.



Areas around the Tom Mboya statue and National Archives were the central areas where most of the youth gathered while honouring their peers who lost their lives at the height of the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests.

Police were compelled to watch from a distance as the protesters went on with their business in Nairobi City centre.

Nairobi Area Police Commander intervened and pleaded with the youthful protesters to go home after instructing anti-riot police officers to avoid provoking them.

They had a dialogue with the police commander and agreed to disperse for home peacefully.

A video shared on social media shows the protesters shaking hands with the police commander and gifting him a jerrican of milk.

Watch videos.

After youthful protesters stage a surprise protest match in CBD, Nairobi commanding officer asked deployed anti riot officers to stay far away.He walked into the huge crowd for dialogue. He explained & asked them to retreat and they all agreed. He was gifted a jerrican of Milk. pic.twitter.com/qBDF3tkamM — Chris Sambu (@the_sambu) July 7, 2024

Nairobi area commanding officer intervenes as protesters dialogue and agree to disperse for home peacefully! He's ordered no officers should come close to the youthful protesters chanting! pic.twitter.com/VJKTWCUkTv — Chris Sambu (@the_sambu) July 7, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST