RUTO’s aide, FAROUK KIBET, allegedly slaps a traffic police officer along Lang’ata Road for holding vehicles near a roundabout for too long- Kiburi imerudi.





Sunday, July 7, 2024 - President William Ruto’s powerful aide, Farouk Kibet, reportedly confronted a traffic police officer along Lang’ata Road and accused him of holding vehicles near a roundabout for too long, before slapping him.

According to those who witnessed the daylight incident, Farouk repeatedly asked the traffic officer whether he knew who he was.

The shaken officer insisted he was just doing his job but Farouk, who was reportedly drunk, slapped the officer as other road users watched in dismay.

Road users were shocked by Farouk’s arrogance and pettiness.

This is how Daily Nation reported the gist.

