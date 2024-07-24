RUTO reappoints corrupt MURKOMEN to Cabinet like he never left as he rewards RAILA with 3 powerful CSs – Look!





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - President William Ruto has named the second batch of Cabinet Secretary nominees that has seen the return of the corrupt Kipchumba Murkomen among others.

Ruto also rewarded former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies with powerful Cabinet slots despite earlier refusing to join Ruto’s government.

In a statement yesterday, ODM noted that its members would not be part of Ruto's cabinet.

However, today’s nominations have caught many by surprise, especially the Gen Zs, who have been calling for Ruto’s resignation.

In the list, Ruto nominated ODM’s John Mbadi as the CS for National Treasury, Salim Mvurya (Investment Trade and Industry), Rebecca Miano (Tourism and Wildlife), Opiyo Wandayi Energy and Petroleum), Kipchumba Murkomen (Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports).

Others appointed were Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy), Alfred Mutua (Labour and Social Protection), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSME Development), Justin Muturi (Public Service), and Stella Lang'at (Gender, Culture, Arts & Heritage).

The nominees will join the first batch of cabinet secretaries that Ruto nominated last Friday.

The nominees were; Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration), Aden Duale (Environment), Alice Wahome (Lands, Public Works, Urban Development and Housing), Soipan Tuya (Defence), and Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport).

Others were; Dr. Debra Mulongo Barasa (Health), Julius Migosi Ogamba (Education), Dr Andrew Mwihia Karanja (Agriculture and Livestock Development), Eric Muriithi Muuga (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation) and Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u (Information, Communication and Digital Economy).

The Kenyan DAILY POST