RUTO reappoints corrupt MURKOMEN to Cabinet like he never left as he rewards RAILA with 3 powerful CSs – Look!

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - President William Ruto has named the second batch of Cabinet Secretary nominees that has seen the return of the corrupt Kipchumba Murkomen among others.
Ruto also rewarded former Prime
Minister Raila Odinga’s allies with powerful Cabinet slots despite earlier
refusing to join Ruto’s government.
In a statement yesterday, ODM
noted that its members would not be part of Ruto's cabinet.
However, today’s nominations
have caught many by surprise, especially the Gen Zs, who have been calling for
Ruto’s resignation.
In the list, Ruto nominated
ODM’s John Mbadi as the CS for National Treasury, Salim Mvurya (Investment
Trade and Industry), Rebecca Miano (Tourism and Wildlife), Opiyo Wandayi Energy
and Petroleum), Kipchumba Murkomen (Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and
Sports).
Others appointed were Hassan
Joho (Mining and Blue Economy), Alfred Mutua (Labour and Social Protection),
Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSME Development), Justin Muturi (Public
Service), and Stella Lang'at (Gender, Culture, Arts & Heritage).
The nominees will join the first
batch of cabinet secretaries that Ruto nominated last Friday.
The nominees were; Prof
Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration), Aden Duale
(Environment), Alice Wahome (Lands, Public Works, Urban Development and
Housing), Soipan Tuya (Defence), and Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport).
Others were; Dr. Debra Mulongo
Barasa (Health), Julius Migosi Ogamba (Education), Dr Andrew Mwihia Karanja
(Agriculture and Livestock Development), Eric Muriithi Muuga (Water,
Sanitation and Irrigation) and Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u (Information,
Communication and Digital Economy).
