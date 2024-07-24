Even the local police were in the dark - Investigative journalist, CHRIS SAMBU, reveals shocking details on the clandestine operation by rogue cops in Zimmerman and Githurai on Tuesday night.





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - It is now emerging that the local police were kept in the dark when the government deployed rogue police officers to unleash terror on residents of Zimmerman and Githurai on Tuesday night.

According to investigative journalist Chris Sambu, a high-ranking police officer stationed in the area informed him that the local police were not aware of the clandestine operation.

“It is not my officers, it is not us, I can tell you that for sure,” the senior police officer said.

Sambu said he spotted plain-clothed officers from a dreaded police killer unit being dropped in the area in a Maroon Ford double-cabin pickup.

Rogue cops teargassed women and kids and used live bullets to unleash terror on the residents.

The media was gagged but several videos taken by the residents and shared on social media shows rogue police officers brutalizing anyone they came across.

