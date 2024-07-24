I forgive you! RUTO drops charges against Gen Z ‘anarchists’ and orders their release despite attempting to overthrow him as he vows to deal with criminals





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - In a dramatic turn of events, President William Ruto has forgiven the Gem Zs for destabilizing the country and trying to overthrow him.

Addressing the nation from State House, Ruto announced that all charges against protesters arrested during the recent anti-government demonstrations will be dropped.

"I urge the criminal justice agencies to take effective measures and ensure that people who may have been innocently caught up on the wrong side of proceedings, and those not implicated in crimes are released and the charges against them withdrawn."

The announcement marks a significant shift in Kenya's approach to the ongoing unrest that has gripped the nation.

The move comes as the protests, which erupted over proposed tax hikes, have continued unabated despite Ruto's decision to withdraw the contentious Finance Bill and dismiss nearly his entire cabinet.

However, Gen Zs and activists have intensified their calls for Ruto’s resignation and are demanding sweeping reforms to tackle corruption and poor governance.

In his address, Ruto instructed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to drop all charges against those detained during the protests.

However, he made it clear that the police are to employ the full force of the law against individuals who engage in criminal activities under the guise of protesting.

"I have heard you, and I have heard you clearly," President William Ruto says after 6 weeks of protests, naming corruption as the foremost national concern for Kenyans.

"This will enable the agencies to focus their resources, efforts and time to investigating and prosecuting serious criminal elements who took advantage of peaceful demonstrations to advance a dangerous agenda.

"It is important that these suspects are brought to book, and that they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST