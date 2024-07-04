Ruto Must Go' is not a Gen Z slogan! Defence CS ADEN DUALE exposes the real vultures who want to overthrow RUTO using the Gen Zs





Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has spilled the beans on the real faces behind the push to overthrow President William Ruto using the young people, especially the Gen Zs.

Speaking in an interview, Duale claimed that the Kenyan Gen Zs are not behind the slogan 'Ruto Must Go', but some unscrupulous vultures who want a regime change.

He sensationally claimed that Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, lawyer Miguna Miguna, and a group of people, were behind the slogan.

“Ruto must go slogan is not a Gen Z slogan. It is Kalonzo Musyoka, it is Kioni, it is Miguna, it is a traditional cabal group of people who are not Gen Zs who have not recovered and cannot wait for 2027,” Duale remarked.

The CS further claimed that those behind the slogan were looking for a shortcut to get into power, maintaining that the Constitution does allow that.

Duale argued that they were the same people who claimed before the August 2022 General Elections that President William Ruto would not become Head of State.

"They even feel that since Raila is going to AU, they don’t have a chance in 2027, and in their wildest dreams, they feel there is a shortcut to change William Ruto.

"The Constitution 2010 does not envisage that. You cannot even tell an MCA that he must go,” Duale stated.

The CS went on to assert that some politicians were behind the anti-government protests and promised to release the names in due course for their prosecution.

