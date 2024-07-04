KHALIF KAIRO confirms he broke up with CERA IMANI as photos of another man entertaining her in Diani emerges - Simps see dust.





Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Flashy City businessman Khalif Kairo has confirmed that his much-hyped relationship with social media influencer Cera Imani hit a snag.

Speaking in an interview with Dr. Ofweneke on TV47, Kairo said he is the one who messed up, prompting Cera to dump him.

“I think I'm the one who messed up. I agree that I was the problem,” he said.

Kairo rubbished claims that he was chasing clout when he first announced that he had broken up with Cera.

“It was real... you know me, I don't do that stuff. I don't do clout chasing.

"I've been in very many relationships, it's just that this one was very public,” said Kairo.

He further denied that Cera fell in love with him because of money.

He described her as a very principled lady who is not easily swayed by material things.

“You know it is not all girls who are obsessed and enticed by these material things and money.

"Cera is a very principled lady, you know I know her so she is not someone who is with you because of the money or anything.

"Money also wouldn't be a course for breakup,” he added.

Yaani Kairo aliachwa na Cera Imani?

What do Women Really Want?pic.twitter.com/AVkV3Qvl3R — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) July 4, 2024

Cera seems to have moved on after breaking up with Kairo.

She was pictured in Diani being entertained by a man rumoured to be her new lover.









