Here is the Video of a KALENJIN man telling KIKUYUS to get out of RIFT VALLEY as he accuses GACHAGUA and UHURU of funding GEN Z protests – Where is moribund NCIC and DCI?





Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko has shared a video of an older Kalenjin man telling the Kikuyu community to get out of Rift Valley after reports linked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former President Uhuru Kenyatta to the ongoing Gen Z protests.

Some sources, including the National Intelligence Service (NIS), have been linking Gachagua and Uhuru to the protests that have shaken President William Ruto to the core.

In the video, the Kalenjin man told the Kikuyu community living in Rift Valley to vacate if Gachagua and Uhuru would not let President Ruto rule in peace.

Here is the video and Kenyans are wondering why the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has been silent on this tribal and uncouth incitement video.

No. No, no. Mzee to this kind of politics, let's continue to preach peace, love, and unity. We still need one another as a country. pic.twitter.com/Dt1bTOidHw — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) July 4, 2024

