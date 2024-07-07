NFL player KHYREE JACKSON, 24, killed in car crash that claimed the lives of 2 others







Sunday, July 07, 2024 - NFL player, Khyree Jackson was among three people killed after another vehicle “travelling at a high rate of speed” hit the car he was in, police in Maryland, USA said. He was 24.

The crash occurred just before 3:15 a.m. Saturday, June 6 in Prince George’s County and involved a total of three vehicles, police said in a news release.

The Minnesota Vikings cornerback was in the front passenger seat of a maroon Dodge Charger and was travelling with two others identified as Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Anthony Lytton, 24.

Hazel, the driver, and Jackson died at the scene, police said. Lytton was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash occurred after a silver Infiniti travelling northbound on Route 4 attempted to change lanes. Police said the driver, identified as Cori Clingman, was “driving at a high rate of speed” and struck the Charger before hitting a Chevrolet Impala.

Investigators said they believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash and that charges are pending.

The force of the crash caused the Charger to travel off the road and hit multiple tree stumps before coming to a stop.

Clingman, 23, and two other passengers in the Infiniti were not injured, police said. The driver of the Impala was also uninjured and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said he was “absolutely crushed” by news of Jackson’s death and was “at a loss for words.”

“Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team,” O’Connell said in a statement posted on X.

“His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him.”

The Vikings said they were “devastated” by his death.

“Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident,” the team wrote on X.





According to a social media post from the school's athletic department, Jackson, from Maryland, was a starting cornerback at the University of Oregon and was the Vikings’ fourth-round pick in the NFL draft in April. He attended Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School with Hazel and Lytton,