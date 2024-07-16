DUALE inadvertently forgets that he has no power anymore after he was sacked - See how he threatened Gen Zs ahead of protests?





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has issued a warning to all those planning chaos ahead of the nationwide anti-government protests.

Taking to his social media, Duale stated that the government of President William Ruto would not permit any planned violence to disturb the peace.

According to Duale, they will deal ruthlessly with the Gen Zs who cause violence and disturb peace.

"To those instigating anarchy from the shadows, we know you, and we are aware of your schemes," he wrote.

"The sovereignty of our beloved nation is our most shared asset.

"We will not permit orchestrated acts of violence to disturb the peace we've upheld since the birth of the white in our national flag."

Duale issued a warning despite having no power after he was sacked from Cabinet thanks to the Gen Z revolution.

The warning came a few hours after Ruto also emphasized that the country would not descend into anarchy.

Ruto who was speaking in Nakuru County, called out the Ford Foundation for allegedly sponsoring the ongoing protests in the country.

The Head of State emphasized that his administration would deal with such parties perpetrating violence and funding protests.

"We have no use of anarchy or violence and loss of lives.

"We are going to call them (the foundation) out and tell them if they are not interested in the democracy of Kenya, they should either shape up or leave," Ruto declared.

Before his dismissal, Duale had remarked that the demonstrations had been hijacked by rogue individuals fanning violence during protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST