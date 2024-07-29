RUTO is not listening! See the billions he wants to borrow after partnering with RAILA despite Gen Z protests?

Monday, July 29, 2024 – President William Ruto has vowed to defy the Gen Z protests and borrow again just to sustain his government.
This comes even as the Gen Zs
have warned the IMF and the World Bank against advancing any further loans to Kenya under President Ruto’s leadership.
While appearing before the
National Assembly Committee on Public Debt and Privatization, Treasury
Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo revealed that the Kenya Kwanza government will
borrow over Ksh700 billion from the local and international market to cater for
the deficit in the 2024/2025 budget.
Ksh356.4 billion would be
borrowed from the external market while Ksh399.9 billion would be borrowed in
the domestic market through government securities (Treasury Bills and Bonds).
The PS noted that the country
would be forced to borrow more in this financial year owing to the
increase in the budget deficit.
According to the PS, the
withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024 and the revision of the budget estimates
forced the budget deficit to increase.
Further, the PS addressed
Kenya's current debt standing which stood at over Ksh10.5 trillion in June
2024.
The majority of the debt is owed
to domestic lenders including banks.
Kiptoo noted that the overall
outstanding debt of Ksh10.5 trillion was a decline from the figures
recorded in December 2023.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments