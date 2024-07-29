Kenyan lady heartbroken as her close friend takes her own life - Reveals their last WhatsApp conversation (PHOTOs).





Monday, July 29, 2024 - A Kenyan lady has taken to social media to mourn her close friend who took her own life after falling into depression.

She shared the tragic news on X and posted screenshots of their last WhatsApp conversation.

She was aware that her friend was battling depression and would always check up on her as seen in their WhatsApp conversations.

In one of their last phone conversations, she advises her friend to take a walk and listen to a podcast to battle the depression that had taken a toll on her.

Sadly, her friend succumbed to the depression and eventually took her own life, leaving friends and family devastated.

‘’It’s incredibly painful to be in a place where you can’t control anything, especially when you know someone struggled with depression until their last straw,’’ the heartbroken lady tweeted as she mourned her deceased friend.

Below are screenshots of their WhatsApp conversations.







































