Gen Zs’ are a bunch of noisemakers who can’t influence the 2027 election – Arrogant DAVID NDII still believes RUTO will win the next election





Monday, July 29, 2024 - Economist David Ndii still believes that his boss, President William Ruto, will win the 2027 elections, despite the Gen Zs rejecting him and calling for his resignation over poor performance and corruption.

In a statement, Ndii, who is also Ruto’s economic advisor, expressed skepticism that the vibrant Kenyan youth could change the traditional political status quo in 2027.

In the recent past, Kenya's young population has been partaking in activism and protests aimed at challenging the successive political order that has seen the citizenry suffer under the weight of draconian tax policies and oppressive governance.

Their revolt pushed Ruto to undertake a couple of measures to appease them; including his rejection of the controversial finance bill, sanctioning of cuts in government spending, dismissal of the entire Cabinet, and the start of the reconstitution of the IEBC.

The Gen Zs are focusing on the 2027 elections to use the ballot as a tool to achieve their desired change.

However, Ndii holds a different view, stating that the Kenyan youth will not have a significant impact at the ballot box.

"They don't have the discipline," this was his response to an X user who had sought his opinion on whether "Gen Z can influence a win in 2027".

He went ahead and spelled out numerical strength as the main undoing of the group, referencing the events in the 1990s during the late former president Daniel Moi's era.

"The Genz foray into politics on middle-class interests without the numbers is not new.

"It was even more daunting in the 90s with no independent middle class to speak of.

"But a tiny intelligentsia, a hundred strong at best, figured out how to use guerilla tactics," he said.

