RUTO in panic after his men ordered the abduction of MACHARIA GAITHO – See how they are trying to clean the embarrassing mess.





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - President William Ruto's government is in panic mode after his closest men ordered the abduction of veteran Nation Media Group journalist, Macharia Gaitho.

Macharia was abducted while leaving his home in Karen and bundled into a waiting Probox.

The celebrated scribe was with his son at the time of the incident.

A short video shows three uniformed police officers and others in civilian clothing roughing and pushing him inside the car.

He was later released after public outcry with police trying to cover the abduction by saying it was a case of ‘mistaken identity’

In a statement, the police sought to clarify that it does not target journalists in any way.

"We reiterate that as a Service, we do not target journalists in any way, and today's incident is highly regrettable," the police said on X.

The police stated that the person who was supposed to be arrested is a social media influencer who shares the name Gaitho.

