Former journalist turned RUTO’s sycophant, MOHAMMED ALI, calls out Citizen TV and NTV for allegedly tarnishing Kenya’s image - Claims ongoing demos are sponsored by foreign NGOs.





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Former Investigative reporter turned Member of Parliament, Mohammed Ali, has criticized Citizen TV and NTV over their coverage of the ongoing protests, which he claims are funded by foreign NGOs.

This is what he wrote on his X account.

Dear Citizen TV and NTV as you scramble for viewership at this critical turning point in our Country's history, I urge you to remember the role Media plays in perpetuating violence in conflict-torn countries due to the absence of constructive news reporting.



As you tirelessly fuel a narrative of 'youth' led political unrest across the country, I remind you of the danger of distorting reality and magnifying situations to serve self-interest at the expense of unity and peace in the country.



Media Council and Communication Authority of Kenya Must hold Media Houses Responsible and Accountable in the role they play in influencing violence in the country.

If we tarnish Kenya's image and contribute to burning this country, there will be no viewers to tune in and we will serve as an example of a failed country to the very Western Players that are pushing and financing this Chaos.



There is no doubt that there are foreign players including NGOs who are currently funding some youth to burn this country.



We Must Remember that when the wave of instability and violence rocks a country, it wipes out every standing institution and affects all livelihoods

The Kenyan DAILY POST.