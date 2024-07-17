Tell Kenyans the truth! COLLINS JOMAISI’s lawyer deconstructs RUTO’s govt for charging his client with killing 42 women and dumping bodies at Kware in sacks – Look!











Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - The lawyer representing Collins Jomaisi Khalisia, the man accused of killing 42 women since 2022, has fiercely criticized the ongoing legal proceedings, calling them a ‘sham’ and demanding transparency for the Kenyan public.

Speaking outside Kiambu Law Courts yesterday after the court ordered the case to be moved to the Makadara Law Courts, Lawyer John Maina Ndegwa vehemently opposed the Director of Public Prosecution's request for more time to complete the investigation.

“It is time Kenyans are told the truth,” he declared.

Maina revealed that the government has filed a miscellaneous application seeking to detain the suspect for an additional 14 days to conclude their investigations.

He argued that the evidence presented by the police on Monday is more than sufficient to proceed to trial.

“We wouldn’t want them to seek more days for evidence collection. What was paraded Monday is enough to proceed with the trial. I will be much baffled if the ODPP seeks more days for investigations,” he asserted.

In a scathing attack on the government, Maina questioned the need for more time when significant evidence had already been displayed by the acting Inspector General, Douglas Kanja, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) chief, Mohamed Amin.

“What they are seeking under the miscellaneous application is more days.

"Yet you saw on Monday the acting Inspector General and the counterpart from DCI parading some purported incriminating evidence.

"Why should they do that yesterday, yet today they are coming with a miscellaneous application seeking more days?” he asked.

Despite police claims of cracking one of the country's most shocking murder cases, residents of Kware have expressed skepticism, alleging the announcement is a cover-up.

Khalisia had reportedly confessed to the murders, admitting to killing 42 women between 2022 and July 11, 2024.

