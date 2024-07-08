RUTO’s Govt issues an update on Haiti deployment even as it emerges that Kenyan Police officers abandoned their mission to guard U.S. Embassy

Monday, July 8, 2024 – The Government of President William Ruto issued an update on Haiti deployment even as a video emerged showing Kenya Police guarding the US Embassy in Haiti at the expense of their mission which is to deal with the dreaded gangs and bring peace in the Caribbean nation.
In a statement, Inspector
General of Police Japhet Koome stated that after the completion of
pre-deployment training for 400 officers, the first batch of 200 officers
arrived in Haiti on June 25
He disclosed that upon arrival,
the officers were warmly welcomed before embarking on joint operational,
logistical, and induction training with their Haitian National Police
counterparts.
Koome further intimated that the
Prime Minister of Haiti, Garry Conille, officially welcomed the Kenyan team at
their base camp while expressing his support for the mission.
“The team arrived in
Port-au-Prince Haiti on 25 June 2024 and embarked on joint operational, logistical
and induction training with their Haitian National Police counterparts.
"The Prime Minister of
Haiti, Garry Conille, while officially welcoming the Kenyan team at their base
camp expressed his unwavering support for the Multinational Security Support
Mission," Koome remarked.
Additionally, the police IG
disclosed that the Haitian Prime Minister called for the deployment of
additional Kenyan police officers.
"During the security brief
to the UN Security Council this week, the Prime Minister called for the
deployment of additional Kenyan police officers in Haiti, expressing his
optimism that MSS team will control the gangs,” Koome added.
Koome noted that the Special
Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Integrated Office in
Haiti, Maria Isabel Salvador, commended Kenya for accepting to lead the
mission.
