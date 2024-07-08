RUTO’s Govt issues an update on Haiti deployment even as it emerges that Kenyan Police officers abandoned their mission to guard U.S. Embassy





Monday, July 8, 2024 – The Government of President William Ruto issued an update on Haiti deployment even as a video emerged showing Kenya Police guarding the US Embassy in Haiti at the expense of their mission which is to deal with the dreaded gangs and bring peace in the Caribbean nation.

In a statement, Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome stated that after the completion of pre-deployment training for 400 officers, the first batch of 200 officers arrived in Haiti on June 25

He disclosed that upon arrival, the officers were warmly welcomed before embarking on joint operational, logistical, and induction training with their Haitian National Police counterparts.

Koome further intimated that the Prime Minister of Haiti, Garry Conille, officially welcomed the Kenyan team at their base camp while expressing his support for the mission.

“The team arrived in Port-au-Prince Haiti on 25 June 2024 and embarked on joint operational, logistical and induction training with their Haitian National Police counterparts.

"The Prime Minister of Haiti, Garry Conille, while officially welcoming the Kenyan team at their base camp expressed his unwavering support for the Multinational Security Support Mission," Koome remarked.

Additionally, the police IG disclosed that the Haitian Prime Minister called for the deployment of additional Kenyan police officers.

"During the security brief to the UN Security Council this week, the Prime Minister called for the deployment of additional Kenyan police officers in Haiti, expressing his optimism that MSS team will control the gangs,” Koome added.

Koome noted that the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti, Maria Isabel Salvador, commended Kenya for accepting to lead the mission.

