RUTO has gone completely rogue! See the trumped-up charges the police have leveled against the innocent Gen Zs who were arrested during protests?





Thursday, July 18, 2024 - The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo has expressed her shock following the decision to charge arrested protesters with a criminal offense.

According to the LSK president, the Gen Z protesters detained at Central Police Station were being charged with mugging.

She detailed that the lawyers sought an explanation from the police over the charges, lamenting that the officers were contravening the law.

Therefore, she called upon the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) not to prosecute arrested protesters on trumped-up charges.

"We reported to the Central Police Station by 8 am to follow up on the release. We were shocked to find that the peaceful protestors were booked with trumped-up charges of mugging.

"The police have offered no qualification of these allegations, and we therefore demand that the ODPP desist from allowing vexatious, false charges against the people of Kenya," the LSK president stated.

On the other hand, she reiterated that the Society would work across the country to represent peaceful protesters who were arrested in the Tuesday demonstrations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST