Irish Deputy PM heartbroken by Kware murders as he cancels his trip to Mukuru slum after meeting RUTO – Look!





Thursday, July 18, 2024 - Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Micheál Martin cancelled a planned trip to Mukuru Kwa Njenga after the discovery of bodies at the Kware dumpsite in Nairobi.

Martin argued that there was an increase in security concerns in the country and that the trip would be scheduled for a later date.

"It's a shocking story. I think we have to wait for further details and background to this but it's quite shocking," he remarked.

He was informed about the gruesome murders in the informal settlement area by the Ambassador of Ireland to Kenya Caitríona Ingoldsby after he landed in Kenya.

Martin who also serves as the Minister for Defence was expected to visit Nairobi for two days before traveling to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

While in Kenya he was expected to visit an Irish-funded health project, Misean Cara, in Mukuru Kwa Njenga. However, this was postponed as the official conducted other official businesses.

He also condemned the murders, adding that the Irish government was in support of women and that was the reason he was visiting the health centre established by the Medical Missionaries of Mary.

"We fund and support that project by providing extraordinary support to women and young girls, in particular in terms of their health. That such atrocity, multiple atrocities could have occurred so close to that is quite shocking," the Deputy PM remarked.

"There are obviously security challenges here as there are elsewhere but we must keep on working and supporting the efforts to improve the situation all around," he added.

Additionally, his visit to Kenya was also affected by the increased protests in the capital and other major cities as Kenyans staged anti-government protests.

Martin met with President Ruto on Tuesday as protests continued across the country. The two officials discussed strengthening diplomatic ties.

