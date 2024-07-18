IPOA now wants Police Commanders arrested over the killing of Gen Zs as they accuse them of intimidation





Thursday, July 18, 2024 - The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has called for the immediate arrest of senior police bosses over the recent killings of the Gen Zs.

In a statement, IPOA Commissioner John Waiganjo raised serious concerns about the lack of cooperation from police commanders and other government agencies in ongoing investigations of the police killings of the protesters.

Waiganjo accused senior police officers of creating a hostile environment and failing to respond to summonses, hindering the authority's efforts to carry out its mandate.

"We do not work on our own," Commissioner Waiganjo emphasized.

Waiganjo disclosed that some investigations have hit a snag after their officers failed to be granted access to critical information to build up a report.

"Once we carry out our investigations, other agencies will necessarily take over. However, we have found a very hostile environment where our officers do not get any information when they go out there. When we give out a summons, they are not responded to,” the IPOA commissioner complained.

He explained that the authority had resorted to extreme measures to ensure they did their job in tracking down rogue officers who meted unwarranted brutality to relatively peaceful protesters.

“We are now pushing the matter to the Judiciary to issue warrants of arrest against senior commanders so that they can come and give us information because the public is demanding that we do certain things within our mandate," he said.

Waiganjo pointed out that other government institutions, including health facilities like Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), have been uncooperative.

The IPOA has been unable to obtain necessary medical records related to gunshot wounds sustained during recent demonstrations.

