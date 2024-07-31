RUTO gave us enough Cabinet Secretaries as Mt Kenya region – GACHAGUA says





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the Mt Kenya region is satisfied with the 7 positions they got in President William Ruto’s new cabinet.

Speaking in Kinangop, Nyandarua County, Gachagua said he is satisfied with the share Mt Kenya region got in the Cabinet, adding that they got a fair share.

"We accept everything he (President Ruto) has done. I gave my wish-list and it was granted. I said he should check on some things and he did).

Gachagua said he will keep on defending the Mt Kenya region to ensure they get their fair share.

The DP, however, cautioned his critics not to misconstrue that to meaning he is isolating other regions.

"I am guilty as charged. I have no defense that I love my people, that I care for them, that I think about them. That, I am guilty as charged," he said.

He was, however, quick to state that he also values the rest of the country.

This comes a few days after Gachagua said the broad-based Cabinet is a win for all Kenyans, insisting that no one lost.

The Kenyan DAILY POST