KIVUTHA KIBWANA advises KALONZO MUSYOKA on why he should not seek support from Mt Kenya for his 2027 presidential bid





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - Former Makueni County Governor, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, has cautioned Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka against courting the Mt Kenya region to support his 2027 presidential bid.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kibwana claimed that the former vice president was being misadvised by his inner circle in wooing Mt Kenya region.

The former governor wondered why Kalonzo was saying he was fighting tribalism as the Gen Zs yet he is courting the Mt Kenya region.

Kibwana observed that national ideology will triumph over tribal politics in the 2027 general election.

“Just my two cents, Kalonzo Musyoka your inner circle is misadvising you.

"How can you say you are fighting tribalism as the tribeless Gen Zs and then in the same breath state you are courting Mt Kenya?

"In 2027, national ideology will triumph over tribal politics,” Kibwana said.

This comes amid reports that Kalonzo is wooing Kikuyus and Kambas to unite in 2027 and send President William Ruto to Sugoi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST