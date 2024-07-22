RUTO forced to skip an important AU meeting in Ghana for fear of being ‘overthrown’ by Gen Zs as pressure increases





Monday, July 22, 2024 - President William Ruto is now a hostage in his own country.

This is after he was forced to skip the all-important Sixth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union (AU) currently being held in Ghana for fear of the Gen Zs who have threatened to overthrow him.

Ruto is facing a serious revolution back home led by the Gen Zs, who are agitating for accountability from his government.

What started out as anti-Finance Bill protests quickly morphed into a movement demanding the President to purge his government to ensure better governance and service delivery for all Kenyans.

Before the protests began, Ruto faced a lot of criticism for his numerous foreign trips.

The Head of State, at the time, justified the trips, arguing that they were meant to strengthen bilateral relations with development partners.

President Ruto has since reduced his foreign trips due to pressure from Gen Z protesters demanding key government reforms.

The protests culminated in the president dissolving his cabinet, but he has since renominated four members.

The meeting is aimed at enhancing coordination and cooperation among the AU, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), and Member States to advance Africa's development and integration agenda.

Ruto skipping the event is significant because he was designated the African Union Champion for Institutional Reform in February and was supposed to be a key speaker at the meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST