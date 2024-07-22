RAILA ODINGA and ODM are free to join the RUTO government and ‘eat’ – AYUB SAVULA says





Monday, July 22, 2024 - Kakamega County Deputy Governor Ayub Savula has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party are free to join President William Ruto's government.

Speaking on Sunday, Savula appealed to Azimio co-principals—Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah, and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni—to embrace their role as the opposition and allow ODM to chart its political course.

“We cannot afford to let opposition die in Kenya because today it is Gen Z playing the opposition role of checking the excesses of the government.

"Raila is at liberty together with his troops to go and join Ruto’s government if he so wishes, Azimio's co-principals allow him to go and assume the role of the official opposition in Kenya with the help of our youths,” Savula added.

“We are not interested in joining the government to get Cabinet Secretary slots, we are okay remaining in opposition.

"If we do not assume the role of a strong opposition, we risk going back to a one-party state.

"We need to provide checks and balances on issues such as expenditure, corruption, and the high cost of living,” Savula said.

The deputy county boss further urged Gen Z to pile pressure on legislators to conduct proper vetting of the Cabinet Secretary nominees to ensure they are suitable for the job.

The Kenyan DAILY POST