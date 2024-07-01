RUTO exposes GACHAGUA’s cheap lies as he reveals the number of choppers he has made available for him – Look!





Monday, July 1, 2024 - President William Ruto has dismissed claims that his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, is frustrated in terms of logistical support.

This follows claims that Gachagua had on several occasions been denied a chopper to attend official events.

Clarifying the matter, Ruto stated that he had provided two police choppers for his deputy.

Ruto further revealed that he was not accorded the same privilege by former President Uhuru Kenyatta when he served as his deputy.

“I made sure my deputy whenever he needs transport and it is available, he is facilitated,” he explained.

“In fact, what I have done is that I have repaired and made available two police choppers the same size as mine that I use from the military for my deputy to use.”

Ruto explained that at times, Gachagua uses the presidential chopper when his assigned helicopters are in use.

Gachagua had on some occasions arrived events late on claims that the military had denied him a chopper.

The Kenyan DAILY POST