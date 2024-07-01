Githurai man who was abducted by suspected state agents over anti-finance bill demos found dumped in Roysambu after being tortured (PHOTOs).





Monday, July 1, 2024 - Paul Mwangi Wambui aka Jiji has been found dumped by his abductors after Law Society of Kenya boss Faith Odhiambo raised the alarm on social media.

The LSK boss took to her X account and called for the immediate release of Paul and demanded an end to the abductions that have been happening in the country.

He was abducted at 5 am on Monday by suspected state agents in connection with the anti-finance bill protests.

According to activist Boniface Mwangi, the victim was found dumped in Roysambu.

He had visible injuries on his head, an indication that he had been tortured by his abductors.

Paul’s abduction came just hours after President William Ruto maintained that abductions and extra-judicial killings would never happen under his watch.



The head of state during a media roundtable at State House, Nairobi on Sunday, June 30, 2024, was asked about the abductions.

In his response, President Ruto noted that the police have not been conducting abductions but arrests, stating that all those who have been reported missing have been traced and found at various police stations.













