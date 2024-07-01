DCI releases CCTV footage showing goons vandalizing and looting a shop along Ronald Ngala Street in Nairobi CBD during anti-finance bill protests (VIDEO).





Monday, July 1, 2024 - Detectives are in hot pursuit of goons captured on CCTV vandalizing and looting a shop along Ronald Ngala Street during anti-finance bill protests on June 25, 2024.

In the footage, the goons are seen breaking the door before getting into a boutique, where they stole clothes.

Some of the goons put the clothes in sacks and left the owner counting losses.

A team of Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives from DCI Headquarters are pursuing the suspects.

A statement released by DCI reads; “When the Kenyan youths (Gen Z) organized nationwide peaceful protests to exercise their democratic right rejecting the proposed 2024/2025 Finance Bill, other groups with criminal minds took advantage of the situation and devised schemes to cause harm and economically frustrate fellow Kenyans.

Posing as demonstrators, the bad elements who were also well-organized earmarked several business premises including boutiques, electronic shops, and supermarkets, breaking in and massively looting to the detriment of innocent business owners.

As a criminal investigative agency, it squarely falls within the mandate of the DCI to investigate and bring to book any persons involved in such outright criminality, which not only robbed numerous Kenyans of their means of livelihood but also worked towards compromising an otherwise crucial constitutional right.

In that regard, the DCI’s Imaging and Acoustic Unit domiciled at the National Forensic Laboratory has since retrieved numerous CCTV footage that captured identifiable persons, whose felonious acts isolated them from the hundreds of thousands that stuck to their course.

Whereas some have already been arrested and arraigned in various courts today, more are still out there on the streets waiting for other opportune times to strike again, causing more damage and risking the lives of innocent citizens caught up in the course of quelling the crimes. We can flush them from amongst our numbers because they do not share the principles that define what we stand for, and more so for the sake of those who did not deserve to lose their only means of livelihood in this manner.

Watch the footage.

This incident happened along Ronald Ngara street in Nairobi CBD on 25th June, 2024, and team of Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives from DCI Headquarters are pursuing the suspects. pic.twitter.com/ocgSxpyxz6 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 1, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.