GACHAGUA inadvertently accuses RUTO of being the reason for the Gen Z revolution after refusing to listen to Kenyans – Look!

Monday, July 1, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has indirectly accused President William Ruto of being hard-headed and insensitive to the plight of Kenyans.
Speaking on the recent Gen Z-led protests,
Gachagua accused several leaders, including the Head of State, of not listening
to young people and Kenyans in general, sparking a deadly revolution by the
youth.
According to the DP, it was not right to have
a majority of Kenyans complaining and the government does not listen to their
grievances, instead, creating an environment for politicians to start looking for
scapegoats.
Gachagua reasoned that Ruto’s administration
must address issues that were making Kenyans uncomfortable with the Kenya
Kwanza regime.
“That is where a deputy must come in to assist
his boss and I can assure you that between me and Ruto we will do whatever it
is to address the few challenges in the country,” he stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments