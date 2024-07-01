GACHAGUA inadvertently accuses RUTO of being the reason for the Gen Z revolution after refusing to listen to Kenyans – Look!





Monday, July 1, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has indirectly accused President William Ruto of being hard-headed and insensitive to the plight of Kenyans.

Speaking on the recent Gen Z-led protests, Gachagua accused several leaders, including the Head of State, of not listening to young people and Kenyans in general, sparking a deadly revolution by the youth.

According to the DP, it was not right to have a majority of Kenyans complaining and the government does not listen to their grievances, instead, creating an environment for politicians to start looking for scapegoats.

Gachagua reasoned that Ruto’s administration must address issues that were making Kenyans uncomfortable with the Kenya Kwanza regime.

“That is where a deputy must come in to assist his boss and I can assure you that between me and Ruto we will do whatever it is to address the few challenges in the country,” he stated.

