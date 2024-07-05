RUTO disappoints Gen Zs as he fails to sack the corrupt MURKOMEN, LINTURI, CHIRCHIR and the rest despite pressure during his address to the nation





Friday, July 5, 2024 – President William Ruto has taken drastic action and announced austerity measures that will see Kenya live within its means.

In his address to the nation this afternoon, Ruto announced the dissolution of 47 state corporations that have been duplicating duties and overlapping roles and ordered the employees of the affected state agencies to be absorbed into government.

The president reduced renovations in government by 50%. He also announced the reduction of advisors in government by 50%.

He equally announced the removal of the Offices of the First and Second Ladies and that of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s wife which have been bleeding the public coffers.

Ruto also suspended the hiring of 50 CASs just as the Gen Zs wanted, and banned the purchase of new vehicles for government employees for 12 months.

To stop public displays of opulence by government officials, Ruto banned public officers from engaging in harambees and other forms of charity.

However, Ruto disappointed Gen Z when he failed to reorganize his government by dissolving his cabinet as the young people demanded.

He instead said he would do so at a later date, but did not specify when.

During their protests, the Gen Zs wanted Ruto to fire the likes of Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Mithika Linturi (Agriculture) Aisha Jumwa (Gender), Davis Chirchir (Energy), Moses Kuria (Public Service), and Florence Bore (Labour), accusing them of being incompetent engaging in serious corruption.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.