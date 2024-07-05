KIPRUTO ARAP KIRWA says RUTO is making a big blunder by engaging Kenyans on X Space

Friday, July 5, 2024 - Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Kipruto Arap Kirwa has poured cold water on today's Twitter space engagement between President William Ruto and Gen Z.
Speaking on Friday, Kirwa said that the engagement was a big blunder.
He went on to say that the
President must stop being at the center of everything that is not going well in
the country.
Kirwa insisted that the Head of
State must know that he cannot solve every challenge the country faces.
"What I want to advise the
President is to refrain from being at the forefront of every fire. He cannot
solve all the problems of Kenya. The meeting with Gen Z is ill-advised. It is a
big mistake," he said.
The former minister, however,
advised the president to figure out a way the government can incorporate youths
into its organs.
Kirwa said after this has been
done, the President should only come in when called upon by the state organs.
"What he should have done
is to see how various organs of government can interface with these young
people and at the right time he comes in when he is called upon to do so,"
he said.
