KIPRUTO ARAP KIRWA says RUTO is making a big blunder by engaging Kenyans on X Space





Friday, July 5, 2024 - Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Kipruto Arap Kirwa has poured cold water on today's Twitter space engagement between President William Ruto and Gen Z.

Speaking on Friday, Kirwa said that the engagement was a big blunder.

He went on to say that the President must stop being at the center of everything that is not going well in the country.

Kirwa insisted that the Head of State must know that he cannot solve every challenge the country faces.

"What I want to advise the President is to refrain from being at the forefront of every fire. He cannot solve all the problems of Kenya. The meeting with Gen Z is ill-advised. It is a big mistake," he said.

The former minister, however, advised the president to figure out a way the government can incorporate youths into its organs.

Kirwa said after this has been done, the President should only come in when called upon by the state organs.

"What he should have done is to see how various organs of government can interface with these young people and at the right time he comes in when he is called upon to do so," he said.

