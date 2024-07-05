I am ready to be sacked by President RUTO – CS ADEN DUALE says amid looming cabinet purge





Friday, July 5, 2024 - Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has said he is ready to go home if President William Ruto believes he is behind the problems facing the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Speaking on Thursday, Duale said that he has built a life outside politics over the years and will gladly focus on it if asked to step aside.

Duale said that if the president believes he let him down as the Defense Cabinet Secretary, then the president should do the right thing by removing him and anyone else who has failed to perform as expected.

"In the interest of the people of Kenya, he should have us step aside and have a new team. I am ready," Duale said.

"I have a life...I have camels," Duale added.

He added that he has served the country in various capacities but is ready to face removal if he has become part of the government's problems.

"I've served the people of Kenya as a Member of Parliament, as the leader of the majority, the last two years as the cabinet minister for Defence, but if I am part of the problem that is bedeviling the country let him start with me," the CS said

The Kenyan DAILY POST