RUTO defies Gen Zs and re-appoints the sacked CSs back to his new Cabinet as he continues consulting RAILA – Look! Here is the full list

Friday, July 19, 2024 - President William Ruto nominated 11 individuals to serve in his new broad-based Cabinet as he continues with consultations with among others, Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, on the formation of the Government of National Unity.
Surprisingly, the first batch of 11 Cabinet Secretary
nominees includes individuals he sacked two weeks ago for being corrupt and
incompetent.
Ruto reappointed Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Aden Duale, Davis
Chirchir, Soipan Tuya, Alice Wahome, and Rebeca Miano against
the Gen Zs wish who wanted them gone forever.
Here is the list;-
Kithure Kindiki - Interior
Deborah Mulongo Baraza - Health
Alice Wahome - Lands
Julius Ogamba -Education
Andrew Muhia Karanja - Agriculture
Aden Duale - Defence
Soipan Tuya - Environment
Davis Chirchir -Roads
Margaret Nyambura - ICT
Eric Murithi Muga - Water
Rebecca Miano -Attorney General
The nominees now await Parliament approval before the official
appointment by the President.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments