RUTO defies Gen Zs and re-appoints the sacked CSs back to his new Cabinet as he continues consulting RAILA – Look! Here is the full list





Friday, July 19, 2024 - President William Ruto nominated 11 individuals to serve in his new broad-based Cabinet as he continues with consultations with among others, Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, on the formation of the Government of National Unity.

Surprisingly, the first batch of 11 Cabinet Secretary nominees includes individuals he sacked two weeks ago for being corrupt and incompetent.

Ruto reappointed Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Aden Duale, Davis Chirchir, Soipan Tuya, Alice Wahome, and Rebeca Miano against the Gen Zs wish who wanted them gone forever.

Here is the list;-

Kithure Kindiki - Interior

Deborah Mulongo Baraza - Health

Alice Wahome - Lands

Julius Ogamba -Education

Andrew Muhia Karanja - Agriculture

Aden Duale - Defence

Soipan Tuya - Environment

Davis Chirchir -Roads

Margaret Nyambura - ICT

Eric Murithi Muga - Water

Rebecca Miano -Attorney General

The nominees now await Parliament approval before the official appointment by the President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST