Joining RUTO’s government is akin to cutting deals with the blood of innocent Gen Z and Millenials – KALONZO tells RAILA ODINGA.





Friday, July 19, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said he is not ready to form a government of national unity with President William Ruto.

In a press briefing on Friday, Kalonzo said being part of the proposed government of national unity will be a betrayal, especially to Gen Z and millennials.

“We shall not participate in or support the proposed Kenya Kwanza-led broad-based government of national unity.

"This is a betrayal of the Kenyan people, particularly Gen Z and millennials, who have paid the ultimate price.

“We reiterate our public position, that when it comes to siding with Gen Z and the Kenyan people versus the Kenya Kwanza regime, the decision is as obvious as day and night.

"We will always side and stand with the people of Kenya.”

Kalonzo further said being part of the proposed new government would be a betrayal of the ideology, values, and tenets of Azimio constituent parties.

He said the impending reorganization of the Cabinet and naming of new office holders will only be cosmetic.

"As long as the Kenya Kwanza regime remains in place, absolutely nothing will change.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST